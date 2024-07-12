Northwest Iowa Residents Warned of Armed and Dangerous Suspect

Residents in the northwest county of Pocahontas, Iowa were put on alert this week for an armed and dangerous individual who was believed to still be in the area.

According to the Pocahontas, Iowa County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals informed the department of suspect Nathan Edward Nickless who then attempted to serve a federal arrest warrant.

Pocahontas, Iowa County Sheriff Pocahontas, Iowa County Sheriff loading...

Nickless was identified at a local Casey's by a deputy. The suspect fled after refusing to follow the deputy's commands.

Driving away, the vehicle Nickless was driving became disabled near Rolfe, about 12 miles away.

Nickless then exited the vehicle and ran into a cornfield where a perimeter was set up.

Authorities called in drones, K-9 units, aircraft, and several other law enforcement agencies to assist in the search, which was abandoned around 1:30 AM.

Nickless was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, baseball cap, and shorts. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should contact the Pocahontas, Iowa County Sheriff’s Office at 712.335.3308.