Did Wynonna Judd Fall on Stage During Sioux Falls Concert?

One of the most highly-anticipated shows of the year finally made its way to Sioux Falls this past Friday night. Wynonna Judd and some of her friends joined her on stage at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center to honor the late Naomi Judd during The Judds: The Final Tour.

Martina McBride, Ashley McBryde, and Wynonna had the ultimate "girls night out" while paying tribute to Wynonna's mother. The show was great! However, it seems like Wynonna might have experienced a fall during her performance.

So did Wynonna Judd fall on stage during The Judds: The Final Tour in Sioux Falls? Well according to a Facebook post from Wynonna, she did not fall on stage. But she was singing on her knees at one point during the concert.

Wynonna made her love for Sioux Falls public while clarifying some events that occurred during the evening.

A few thangs!!!! 1. I love Sioux Falls. 2. I love Judds music and fellowship. 3. I do not trust technology... (I did NOT fall!!!!! We had a malfunction with the lift) 4. Singing on your knees ain’t always a bad thing. But, during the show, not my favorite & very humbling! 5. I will never forget Sioux Falls. Thank you all for being there for me. @ashleymcbryde and @martinamcbride thank you for having my back!

Wynonna also shared a few pictures from the Sioux Falls show in her Facebook post . Glad to hear that she is feeling great after that unexpected malfunction!

