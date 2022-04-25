South Dakota Is One of the Worst States for Drunk Driving

Roadways in South Dakota are some of the deadliest in America, thanks to one of the highest rates of drunk drivers in the nation.

A new DUI Report from Zutobi ranks the Mount Rushmore State as the second-most drunk driving in the country, trailing only Montana.

According to alcohol-impaired crash data from the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, those states were the only ones in the U.S. to register an 80 or higher on the report's 'DUV Severity Score'.

Get our free mobile app

That score is a reflection of a state's ranking in four key categories:

DUI Arrests (per 100,000 people)

DUI Road Fatalities (per 100,000 people)

DUI Road Fatalities per All Road Fatalities

Total DUI Road Fatalities

South Dakota led the nation with 908.7 DUI arrests per 100,000 people, which is 82 more than the next closest state (North Dakota - 826.3). Only one other state had more than 600 (Wyoming - 642.3).

As for DUI road fatalities per 100,000 people, South Dakota's 7.4 was the sixth-highest overall. The state was also tied for sixth with .35 DUI road fatalities per all road fatalities.

With 49 DUI road fatalities in 2019, South Dakota saw a 75 percent increase from the previous year. Only Vermont had a bigger jump during that same time period (100%).

Delaware, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, and Hawaii had the least amount of drunk driving.

Overall in America in 2020, drunk driving accounted for 30% of all road fatalities – the worst year since 2005, with DUI fatalities up nearly 15 percent.

There is a glimmer of good news in the numbers.

The number of alcohol-impaired crash fatalities in 2020 (11,654) is down more than 35 percent from a record-high 18,125 deaths in 1985.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.