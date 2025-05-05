Listen as Augie’s Farr, Buckley Talk NFL Opportunity on Overtime

JayVian Farr and Peyton Buckley are two of three Augustana Viking alums that recently earned NFL Minicamp invitations.

Farr will head down to Tampa, Florida and try out with the Buccaneers, while Buckley has earned an opportunity with the Washington Commanders.

Their teammate and Augie's all-time leading rusher, Jarod Epperson, was recently invited to Kansas City Chiefs minicamp this past weekend.

Farr and Buckley were gracious enough to join Bert Remien on Monday's edition of Overtime with Bert Remien to talk about their respective journeys as well as what's ahead in their football careers.

First, Buckley offered up these thoughts on his opportunity:

Buckley then had this to say about how much he grew as a player and person during his time here in Sioux Falls at Augustana:

Bert was also joined in studio by JayVian Farr, who gave these thoughts on the training process and grind of the last few months:

Here's what Farr had to say about what he's heard about his playing style and abilities and their translation to the NFL:

Buckley also commented on his future in the NFL, and where his focus lies in preparation for the tryout opportunity:

Buckley lastly talked about his opportunity coming with the Washington Commanders:

Here's Farr on his opportunity with the Bucs, as well as mentors that have helped him along the way (including CJ Ham):

Rookie minicamp for both the Commanders and Buccaneers are just a few days away, both beginning on Friday, May 9th:

Best of luck to JayVian Farr and Peyton Buckley with their NFL opportunities ahead!

You can listen to the whole interview that aired on Monday's show at this podcast link.

Source: CBSSports.com

