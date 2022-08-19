Sioux Falls to Get ‘Chick N Max’ Location in Early 2023

As Sioux Falls continues to strive to have a different chicken restaurant on seemingly every street, word came out on Thursday that we're about to get another one!

Dakota News Now is reporting the Chick N Max franchise has set its sights on the city of Sioux Falls.

Chick N Max, known for its fast-casual setting that specializes in almond wood smoked chicken and wings, chef-crafted sandwiches, and golden fried tenders, plans to open its first restaurant in South Dakota's largest city sometime in the first quarter of 2023.

New franchise owners and operators Brad and Max Reinke told Dakota News Now they have already found property for their first restaurant. Construction is set to begin this fall on the first Chick N Max location at Lake Lorraine on the city’s west side.

The Chick N Max franchise is already extremely popular in Wichita, and now they're looking to extend their footprint beyond Kansas to a state like South Dakota.

The Chick N Max franchise has a long-term goal of expanding across the Central and Southeastern United States in the coming years.

What makes Chick N Max different?

Dakota News Now says they offer a unique culinary experience with 10 unique flavors of chef-crafted sandwiches made with almond wood smoked pulled chicken or crispy golden fried tenders.

Here are just a couple of examples that are sure to make your mouth begin to water. The Maple Bacon Sandwich featuring pulled smoked chicken, chopped bacon, a drizzle of maple syrup, cheddar cheese, and mayonnaise on a potato bun. Or how about the Sweet & Spicy Sandwich, which includes lightly breaded, crisp chicken tenders, fried jalapeño pepper strips, cucumber, tomato, and sweet & spicy sauce on a brioche bun.

Chick N Max guests can complete every meal they order with a range of 10 homestyle sides, including fries, onion rings, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes and smoked white beans, and 11 sauces that are made daily.

Damn, that sounds good! When do they open again?

Franchise owner and operator Max Reinke told Dakota News Now that Chick N Max is famous for its made-from-scratch menu that boasts something for everyone. Even people looking for a healthier take on traditional fast-casual chicken offerings.

The Reinke's have signed a franchise agreement to eventually open three Chick N Max restaurants here in South Dakota. And according to the Dakota News Now story, they are thrilled to be part of one of the more exciting emerging restaurant brands in the country.

Source: Dakota New Now

