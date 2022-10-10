Need to Knows About ‘Halloween at Lake Lorraine’

When is it?

This 5th Annual family-friendly fun event is coming up on Saturday, October 15th at Lake Lorraine just off of 26th street from 1 to 3 PM.

Where is it happening?

Everything will be going on, on the west side of the lake. You can park in the Cars for Sale parking lot and then head for the Lake Walk.

What is there to do?

There will be characters for everyone to interact and trick-or-treat with all along the Lake Walk. The Lake Lorraine businesses and community organizations will have tons of candy stops and other goodies.

You'll be able to take photos with your favorite characters and Flow & Paddle will be offering costume paddle and rentals on the lake.

The treat trail is safe with no busy streets to cross and perfect for strollers or bringing wagons to pull your little ones in.

What else should we bring?

Just a bag to hold all those treats and don't forget to wear a costume!

Is it free?

YES!

For more information see the Halloween at Lake Lorraine Facebook page.