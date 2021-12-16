South Dakota’s Most Loved Christmas Candy

Source: CandyStore.com.

Do you know the old saying, “To each his own”? That applies to so many things in life; football teams, cell phone companies, movies, vehicles, foods… Everybody’s a critic.

That is especially true when you venture into food territory. And that is only because there are a gazillion choices to make every day about what we stuff in our faces!

When it comes to Christmas candy, people tend to choose things that they first began loving as a child. It was that one Santa plunged deep into your stocking, that you had to dig for, for that sweet reward. That yummy bit of heaven tends to stay on your Christmas confectionery favorites list for a lifetime!

So exactly what kind of Christmas sweet treats do we love in South Dakota? I'll be honest when you determine that sort of thing you have to do quite a bit of research and the online Candy Store does just that.

Not only do they take into account the number of Google searches for particular candies. They do a survey of their customers and this year 23,000 people responded to their questions about their favorites and 11,000 chimed in about the "Absolute Worst" Christmas Candy!

The statistics are fun to check out too. For instance:

93% of people gift chocolate and candy for the winter holidays

1.76 Billion candy canes are produced every year for the holiday season

72% of people eat a candy cane starting on the straight end, the rest start on the curved end

The largest candy cane in the world was made in Switzerland. It was 51 feet long

57% of holiday sales are expected to be online – slightly less than 2020 for maybe obvious reasons.

And last but certainly not least- - South Dakotan's most loved Christmas candies are:

1st - - Chocolate Santas!

2nd - - Hershey's Kisses!

3rd - - Peppermint Bark!

To see the complete Favorite Christmas Candy survey, find out the favorites of our neighboring states, and just read about a lot of delicious goodies, hop on over to Candystore online!

