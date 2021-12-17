Is This the Worst Christmas Candy of All Time?

We've already sussed out exactly what South Dakota's most loved Christmas candy is. Now it is time to reveal what the most hated Christmas candy is this year. And not just for South Dakotans but for everyone!

Once again we turn to the candy curators extraordinaire at Candystore Online for their research and observations.

For this survey, they asked their customers across the country about their least favorite Christmas candy. They said they were kind of shocked at the amount of pure hatred people had for some of these candies.

Get our free mobile app

One of the reasons they were so surprised was that some of the most hated candies are also the most purchased throughout the holiday season. Not to mention sales figures that directly contradict these candy-hating customers.

This holiday season, people will spend a fortune on Christmas candy, with chocolates of all kinds being one of the leading gifts people will buy for others.

In fact, the chocolate industry made $138.5 billion in 2020 and by 2028 is expected to rake in over $200 billion. That means that around the globe, we're eating a buttload of chocolate!

Since we talking chocolate - here are just a few statistics to chew on.

Mars Inc. scores the highest revenue globally of over $18 billion per year

Cadbury Dairy Milk is the most demanded chocolate in the world!

The average chocolate bar contains 220 calories

The ancient Olmec people ate chocolate 4,000 years ago

Chocolate with a least 70% cocoa content is good for your health

Hey, I got sidetracked by chocolate!!

The most hated Christmas candy is (drumroll please): Christmas Nougat!

It is a sort of pink, taffy-crossed-with-marshmallow kind of creation with chopped-up candied fruit in it. Sounds appetizing, doesn't it?

There was a runner-up who didn't quite make the list, and that is the traditional candy cane.

In any case, without further blah, blah, blah...Here are the worst Christmas Candies of all time- -or at least 2021!

Courtesy Candystore.com and Canva

Sources: Candystore and Why Does Everything Suck?

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS:

Sioux Falls Online Shopping Fails It's the gift-giving season! Cyber Monday was this week and ever since the pandemic, people are doing more online shopping than ever before.

Because of all this, there must be a few shopping fails. You don't always know what you're getting when you order online.

For example, I recently ordered a sparkly Santa mask for a holiday party. Apparently, I was too distracted by the sparkle because I didn't realize it was a do-it-yourself mask.

It was like a paint by number, except with tiny rhinestones I'm supposed to glue on myself. Nope. Ain't nobody got time for that. It was sent right back.

What online shopping fail have you had? We asked and you answered!

I think the lesson we've learned here is we should shop local more!

