Kids Find Decomposing Body On Rapid City Hill

It was a sort of real-life Stand By Me in Rapid City, South Dakota recently.

According to the Rapid City Journal, on Sunday (10/16) some kids were playing on a hill in the Hillsview Drive and Canyon Lake Road area of the city when they found a dead body.

map rapid city dead body Google Maps loading...

The kids stumbled upon the body and then told an adult who called the authorities.

The body seems to be of a man. The remains were decomposing, officials say they probably had been there for a few weeks.

Officials say they will work to determine the identity and cause of death.

Benjamin Kuhns Google Maps loading...

SOURCE: Rapid City Journal