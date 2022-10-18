Kids Find Decomposing Body On Rapid City Hill
It was a sort of real-life Stand By Me in Rapid City, South Dakota recently.
According to the Rapid City Journal, on Sunday (10/16) some kids were playing on a hill in the Hillsview Drive and Canyon Lake Road area of the city when they found a dead body.
The kids stumbled upon the body and then told an adult who called the authorities.
The body seems to be of a man. The remains were decomposing, officials say they probably had been there for a few weeks.
Officials say they will work to determine the identity and cause of death.
SOURCE: Rapid City Journal
