Check Out This South Dakota 1880s Homestead Hideout Airbnb

Would you take your family for a stay in this authentic old-time 1880 homestead cabin with no electricity, no running water, but lots of amazing scenery!?

South Dakota has lots of wonderful scenic places to relax and unplug.

But places to stay don't get much more rustic than this Badlands 1880 Homestead Cabin.

Badlands 1880 Homestead Cabin Airbnb Badlands 1880 Homestead Cabin Airbnb loading...

Airbnb describes this old-timey rental Authentic 1880 Homestead Cabin as a dry cabin with no electricity, bedding, or running water.

You'll have to bring your own bedding, water, and basic camping supplies along with firewood.

They point out that “this is the real deal folks. Just like the homesteaders slept during the westward movement in the 1880s, you too can experience what it's like to be a homesteader out on the prairie.”

Badlands 1880 Homestead Cabin Airbnb Badlands 1880 Homestead Cabin Airbnb loading...

“Be like Laura Ingalls and let the song of the coyotes lull you to sleep. Our cabin sits miles away from any other building out on the edge of the White River in the South Dakota Badlands on our family-run cattle ranch named, Circle View Guest Ranch."

Badlands 1880 Homestead Cabin Airbnb Badlands 1880 Homestead Cabin Airbnb loading...

It's a genuine experience you'll never forget! Just a 6-mile drive to the main headquarters of Badlands National Park.”

Badlands 1880 Homestead Cabin Airbnb Badlands 1880 Homestead Cabin Airbnb loading...

“It’s very important that you arrive at the ranch before dark in order to locate the cabin and get unpacked and settled before dark. The cabin can be tricky to find in the dark and can seem a bit daunting if you’re not able to see the area during daylight.”

All of this for only $56 bucks a night! Probably about what Laura, Ma, & Pa would have paid.