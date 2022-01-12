While you have enlisted in the Sioux Falls Burger Battle you are doing yourself a favor not to mention supporting the 27 local downtown Sioux Falls businesses.

I haven't found a favorite of those yet but there is a lot to say about Chef Inspired food like the burgers you will find in this year's battle.

Outside of that arena, there is the fast-food selection. And even if your tastebuds favor one of the eight below I'm sure your carnivorous approach would be to not binge on any of these.

When it comes down to the sodium content, the number of calories, and total fat, these burgers bring a whole new meaning to OMG. Some of these numbers tip the scales at alarming rates.

That being said, you may change your mind when you see how these eight fast-food burgers are rated according to EatThis.com.

If not, go right ahead and enjoy in moderation.

8 - Carl's Jr. Double Western Bacon Cheeseburger (not in Sioux Falls)

1,020 calories, 54 g fat (23 g saturated fat, 2 g trans fat), 2,020 mg sodium

7 - Five Guys Bacon Cheeseburger

1,060 calories, 62 g fat, 1,310 mg sodium

6 - Culver's Triple Bacon Deluxe

1,090 calories, 76 g fat (30.5 g saturated fat, 2.1 g trans fat), 1,430 mg sodium

5 - Sonic SuperSONIC Bacon Double Cheeseburger with Mayo

1,140 calories, 77 g fat (23 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 2,020 mg sodium

4 - Hardee's Really Big Hardee

1,170 calories, 58 g fat (more than 23 g saturated fat), more than 1,380 milligrams of sodium

3 - Wendy's Bourbon Bacon Triple Cheeseburger

1,280 calories, 86 g fat (36 g saturated fat, 4.5 g trans fat), 1,940 mg sodium

2 - Burger King Triple Whopper with Cheese

1,299.1 calories, 88.8 g fat (35.9 g saturated fat, 0.8 g trans fat), 1,829.5 mg sodium

1 - Wendy's Big Bacon Cheddar Triple Cheeseburger

1,420 calories, 102 g fat (42 g saturated fat, 5 g trans fat), 2,110 mg sodium

