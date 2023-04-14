Burger King Bankruptcy Affects South Dakota and Minnesota Stores

Can you name all the fast-food burger joints in the Sioux Empire? Every few months another franchise chain breaks ground to plant its footprint on the Sioux Falls burger scene.

Travel to neighboring states and you'll find the same scenario. Even the smaller communities have the Golden Arches and big BK signs.

When is the number too many?

HOW MANY BURGER KING STORES ARE IN THE U.S?

There are 7,257 Burger King stores in the United States as of March 13, 2023. The state with the most Burger King locations in the U.S. is Texas, with 580 stores.

One of the largest burger franchises is now closing more of its upper Midwest locations and filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Meridian Restaurants Unlimited operates Burger King restaurants in Utah, Montana, Wyoming, Minnesota, Nebraska, Kansas, Arizona, and North and South Dakota.

As excerpted from a KFGO.com report: The company that owns a number of Burger King restaurants in Minnesota and North Dakota has gone bankrupt, leading to 27 closures across the region. Meridian Restaurants Unlimited is closing locations in North Moorhead, Willmar, Montevideo, Redwood Falls, Alexandria, Long Prairie, Fergus Falls, East Grand Forks, Litchfield, and one in Grand Forks.

WHY IS BURGER KING CLOSING STORES?

According to Restaurant Business Online, Burger King franchisee Meridian Restaurants Unlimited said food cost increases over the past two years contributed to its filing. Wage rates have increased 33% over the past two years, while food costs are up 22%.

This ugly trend also finds other big box brands closing outlets like Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Footlocker.

It's happening all over the country. In Michigan, hundreds of employees will be looking for work due to 26 Burger King locations closing by April 15.