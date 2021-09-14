Burger King Writes Whopper of a Check to Special Olympics SD

The Burger Kings throughout the Sioux Empire wrote a whopper of a check on Monday (September 13) that will go a long way in helping a very important organization here in the state.

Twenty-six different BK locations scattered in and around the Sioux Empire presented Special Olympics South Dakota with a check for $12,000 on Monday.

As Dakota News Now reports, the money comes from a campaign the Burger King locations ran recently that allowed customers to donate $1.00 with every BK order they made.

The main focus of Monday's financial donation will go towards Special Olympics South Dakota and their “Unify Champions” school project.

There are three phases to the Unify Champions school project.

The first is to provide Inclusive Sports and Fitness in the state by breaking down stereotypes and giving students the ability to participate in sports activities alongside one another.

The second is Leadership and Advocacy. Giving students the opportunity to take on leadership roles in helping to promote Unify Champions School activities in their respective schools and communities.

And finally, Whole School Engagement. This important component allows for students to participate in Unify Champions School-wide activities like; R-word Campaign, Fans in the Stands, Pep Rallies, and Pledge and Plunge.

Special Olympics South Dakota CEO & President Darryl Nordquist told Dakota News Now, “The UCS project is statewide, not unlike Burger King’s efforts, and that is getting into schools and promoting acceptance and inclusion of those with disabilities throughout the entire state. I tell you what, it’s making a huge difference, not only with our athletes but those without disabilities.”

According to Dakota News Now, the participating Burger King locations each had a goal of 300 donations during the fundraising campaign. For the second straight year-in-a-row, the Watertown BK reigned supreme, as they ended up raising nearly $3,000 during the event.

Congrats to all the participating locations on a job well done, and a BIG thank you to Burger King for making the fundraising efforts happen.

Source: Dakota New Now

