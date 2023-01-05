Suicide Burger Coming To Sioux Falls?

Sioux Falls has it's own Downtown Burger Battle currently underway but a new player has decided to play their walk-on card. Anyone of the 30-plus local offerings is about to look like an hors d'oeuvre when this Goliath makes its debut Thursday.

Burger King is sending a message to the burger world that it truly belongs on the throne and will continue to rule as fast food royalty.

I hope you're hungry! Burger King has found yet another way to stack more meat. Please welcome the Quad BK Stacker.

This Grand Poobah features four beef patties, four slices of American cheese, bacon, and Stacker Sauce all sandwiched between a sesame seed bun.

As regular BK patrons know there are other Stacker choices. The Double BK Stacker features two beef patties layered with two slices of American cheese, bacon, and Stacker Sauce on a sesame seed bun. Then, there is the Triple BK Stacker which includes three beef patties, three slices of American cheese, bacon, and Stacker Sauce on a lightly toasted sesame seed bun.

In Japan, their version is called the King Yeti!

According to The Street, the King Yeti Super One Pound Beef Burger comes with four 100% beef patties, six slices of Gouda cheese, caesar sauce, pickles, onions, and a combination of Parmesan and Camembert cheese on a brioche bun.

By the way, a Burger King BK Quad Stacker contains 820 calories, 55 grams of fat, and 33 grams of carbohydrates. Before you order make sure you're wearing your big-boy pants.

You can find all three BK Stackers at participating locations nationwide starting January 5, 2023.

