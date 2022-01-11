Need A Burger? Track Your Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle Here

The 9th Annual Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle competition is heating up among the 27 restaurants! That’s a record-number of establishments participating in this year’s burger competition. This also means you'll probably going to gain a few pounds after eating so many burgers!

27 burgers to eat is a huge challenge for anyone to conquer! That's why the crew at Downtown Sioux Falls is helping the community stay on top of all the burgers in this year's competition. The organization even created a Burger Battle tracker to list all the burgers you've tasted.

Downtown Sioux Falls released a fun, printable Burger Battle tracker on its Facebook page to help Burger Battle lovers keep track of the burgers they have enjoyed. This Burger Battle tracker features the name of the burgers from all 27 restaurants, spaces to document the dates participants have sampled the burgers, and even a cute, fun coloring page! Burger Battle participants can actually decorate and color every burger they have eaten!

27 restaurants and burgers are a lot to remember. So this interactive Burger Battle tracker sheet is really helpful for the 9th Annual Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle. It truly is back and yes...it's wayy bigger than its ever been!

If you are able, try to support all the restaurants in this year’s Burger Battle. Local businesses and restaurants are really the backbone of our fine city, state and country. Plus, who doesn't love a good burger?!

The 9th Annual Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle continues through the end of January. Happy Burger Battling!

