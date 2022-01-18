Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle: ‘The Euro Burger’ at Boki

It is January in Sioux Falls so the battle has begun! The Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle that is!

This year there are a whopping 27 participating restaurants, which means 27 burgers to choose from! More about all those burgers, here.

I previously told you about:

And my buddy Jeff Harkness has also been burger battling. You can see some of his reviews, here.

Today, we're going to be discussing 'The Euro Burger' from a first-time participant, Boki European Street Food! Boki is located at 421 North Phillips Avenue Suite 121 in the Jones 421 Building.

The official description of 'The Euro Burger' is, "An 8 oz. Certified Angus Beef Patty topped with strips of gyro meat. Toppings include lettuce, pickle, tomato, onions, mushrooms. All finished off with feta cheese and optional tzatziki sauce. Served with fresh cut curly fries."

Boki is known for gyros, so if you like gyros, you’ll like this burger. I liked that it wasn’t smothered with cheese and other heavy toppings. It was a little lighter and fresher. Pretty tasty!

Overall, I really liked this burger. It was a nice change of pace. I'm not sure if 'The Euro Burger' will be enough to bring Boki the win, but it was a great first-time effort.

I know this isn't a side dish competition, but the description says curly fries. I'm not sure I'd call these curly fries, they're more flat than curly, but they were good, whatever they are.

Four down, only 23 to go!