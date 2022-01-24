Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle: ‘Black and Bleu Wagyu’ at Ode

It is January in Sioux Falls so the battle has begun! The Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle that is!

This year there are a whopping 27 participating restaurants, which means 27 burgers to choose from! More about all those burgers, here.

Get our free mobile app

I previously told you about:

And my buddy Jeff Harkness has also been burger battling. You can see some of his reviews, here.

Today we will be discussing the 'Black and Bleu Wagyu' at Ode to Food and Drinks.

Ode is located at 300 North Cherapa Place.

'Black and Blue Wagyu' is officially described as, "1/3 lb house-ground Wagyu patty with blackened seasoning, house-made chunky bleu cheese dressing, Cajun bacon, Cajun aioli, fried onion strings on a toasted egg bun. Served with choice of sidekick {fries, roasted sweet potatoes, soup, cucumber salad, garden salad, Caesar salad, garlic mashed potatoes, sweet potato chips}."

Natasha-TSM Natasha-TSM loading...

First of all, I love a name that rhymes! Second of all, this was the first place that I've been to that asked how I wanted the burger cooked. Bonus points there!

This burger moved up my personal rankings. It had a touch of Cajun flare with the bacon and aioli *chefs kiss*! And the fried onion strings! Don't even get me started. So good.

I also tasted a lot of garlic. Nothing in the description mentions garlic specifically, but I know garlic is a big part of Cajun cooking. I'm not sure exactly where it was coming from, but I love garlic. I wasn't mad about it, that's for sure.

We opted for sweet potato chips for a nice, fun, change of pace as a side. They were homemade and delicious!

Seven down, 20 to go!