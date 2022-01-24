Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle: ‘Black and Bleu Wagyu’ at Ode

Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle: &#8216;Black and Bleu Wagyu&#8217; at Ode

Natasha-TSM

It is January in Sioux Falls so the battle has begun! The Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle that is!

This year there are a whopping 27 participating restaurants, which means 27 burgers to choose from! More about all those burgers, here.

I previously told you about:

And my buddy Jeff Harkness has also been burger battling. You can see some of his reviews, here.

Today we will be discussing the 'Black and Bleu Wagyu' at Ode to Food and Drinks.

Ode is located at 300 North Cherapa Place.

'Black and Blue Wagyu' is officially described as, "1/3 lb house-ground Wagyu patty with blackened seasoning, house-made chunky bleu cheese dressing, Cajun bacon, Cajun aioli, fried onion strings on a toasted egg bun. Served with choice of sidekick {fries, roasted sweet potatoes, soup, cucumber salad, garden salad, Caesar salad, garlic mashed potatoes, sweet potato chips}."

Natasha-TSM
First of all, I love a name that rhymes! Second of all, this was the first place that I've been to that asked how I wanted the burger cooked. Bonus points there!

This burger moved up my personal rankings. It had a touch of Cajun flare with the bacon and aioli *chefs kiss*! And the fried onion strings! Don't even get me started. So good.

I also tasted a lot of garlic. Nothing in the description mentions garlic specifically, but I know garlic is a big part of Cajun cooking. I'm not sure exactly where it was coming from, but I love garlic. I wasn't mad about it, that's for sure.

We opted for sweet potato chips for a nice, fun, change of pace as a side. They were homemade and delicious!

Seven down, 20 to go!

Tour of the 2022 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle

The 9th Annual Downtown Burger Battle begins January 1, 2022 and runs through the entire month.

This year there are 27 participating restaurants. I hope you have some stretchy pants!


If you've never participated in the Downtown Burger Battle, this is how it works:





  1. Review the participating restaurants and their burgers
  2. Make sure you check their schedule and hours before you go
  3. Go to one of the restaurants
  4. Eat the burger
  5. Use the DTSF Digital Passport to vote and rate the burger
  6. Repeat 26 more times
  7. And you could win prizes
  8. And you help one downtown restaurant win the Burger Battle and reign supreme for one whole year!
Voting criteria consist of patty, creativity, toppings, bun, and customer service.

 

 

 

