It is January in Sioux Falls so the battle has begun! The Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle that is!

This year there are a whopping 27 participating restaurants, which means 27 burgers to choose from! More about all those burgers, here.

Today we will be discussing 'The Trail Boss' from last year's winner, Papa Woody's.

Papa Woody's is located in the Jones 421 building in downtown Sioux Falls.

The official description of 'The Trail Boss' is, "1/2 lb Beef and Brisket patty topped with a hunk of hand cut potato, sautéed diced onions carrots, celery and then smothered with cheddar and Jack cheese. All piled high on a hearty Kaiser Bun and served with a dunk of Cookies Chuckwagon Gravy. Cowboy Caviar (baked beans) and a handful of trail nuggets (garlic cheese curds) finish off your dusty trail experience!"

Don’t get me wrong, this burger was great, but I do think I liked last year’s better.

The hand-cut potato on the burger was a nice touch. I'm game for added carbs everywhere. The gravy was a fun addition. We were instructed to either pour it on the burger or dunk! I like options.

Fun fact: If you dunk the fries from Boki in the gravy from Papa Woody's, *chef's kiss*.

However, if this was a side dish challenge, Papa Woody's would win. Those garlic cheese curds were sooooo good. They deserve every one of the o's!

Five down, only 22 to go.