January 2022 has ended. This can only mean one thing. A new Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle Champion must be named!

Will 2021's winner, Papa Woody's, be able to do a repeat?

Get our free mobile app

This year there were 27 burgers in the competition. Of those 27, I tried 10. I feel like that is a valiant effort. See all my reviews below!

Will one of my favorites win?

My top three, if I had to choose because honestly, they were all pretty good, would be: 'Black and Bleu Wagyu' at Ode, 'The Tuscany Burger' at Chef Lance's, and 'The Elvis Impersonator' at Crave.

In the live stream from Downtown Sioux Falls, they gave some stats for this year's competition. 32 people actually tried all 27 burgers!

In 2021, about 31,000 burgers were sold and this year, 2022 beat that with a whopping 35,000 burgers!

Who Won The 2022 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle?

Now, without further ado, this year's Burger Battle Champion is CHEF LANCE'S ON PHILLIPS!

This was Chef Lance's second time competing in the Burger Battle and they took home the win.

Chef Lance's Tuscany Burger was one of my favorites. It was a great burger and it got bonus points for those homemade tots!

Congrats to Chef Lance!

Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle: 'The Tuscany Burger' at Chef Lance's Townsquare Media loading...

Can't wait for next year and the 10th Annual Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS:

Tour of the 2022 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle The 9th Annual Downtown Burger Battle begins January 1, 2022 and runs through the entire month.

This year there are 27 participating restaurants . I hope you have some stretchy pants!

DTSF Burger Battle: Full Restaurant/Burger Lineup

If you've never participated in the Downtown Burger Battle, this is how it works:





















Review the participating restaurants and their burgers Make sure you check their schedule and hours before you go Go to one of the restaurants Eat the burger Use the DTSF Digital Passport to vote and rate the burger Repeat 26 more times And you could win prizes And you help one downtown restaurant win the Burger Battle and reign supreme for one whole year! Voting criteria consist of patty, creativity, toppings, bun, and customer service.