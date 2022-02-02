Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle 2022 – The Winner Is…
January 2022 has ended. This can only mean one thing. A new Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle Champion must be named!
Will 2021's winner, Papa Woody's, be able to do a repeat?
This year there were 27 burgers in the competition. Of those 27, I tried 10. I feel like that is a valiant effort. See all my reviews below!
- 'Le Fred' from Pave
- 'Salt of the Earth' from Monk's Ale House
- 'The 605' at Wiley's
- 'The Euro Burger' at Boki
- 'The Trail Boss' at Papa Woody's
- 'Bangin 105 Burger' at Swamp Daddy's
- 'Black and Bleu Wagyu' at Ode
- 'The Tuscany Burger' at Chef Lance's
- 'The Elvis Impersonator' at Crave
- 'The Queen Bee Burger' at Remedy Brewing Co.
Will one of my favorites win?
My top three, if I had to choose because honestly, they were all pretty good, would be: 'Black and Bleu Wagyu' at Ode, 'The Tuscany Burger' at Chef Lance's, and 'The Elvis Impersonator' at Crave.
In the live stream from Downtown Sioux Falls, they gave some stats for this year's competition. 32 people actually tried all 27 burgers!
In 2021, about 31,000 burgers were sold and this year, 2022 beat that with a whopping 35,000 burgers!
Who Won The 2022 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle?
Now, without further ado, this year's Burger Battle Champion is CHEF LANCE'S ON PHILLIPS!
This was Chef Lance's second time competing in the Burger Battle and they took home the win.
Chef Lance's Tuscany Burger was one of my favorites. It was a great burger and it got bonus points for those homemade tots!
Congrats to Chef Lance!
Can't wait for next year and the 10th Annual Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle.
TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS:
- Iconic Creator of Some of Sioux Falls Favorite Sandwiches Dies
- Did You Know a Sioux Falls Woman Actually Posed for Playboy?
- A Big-Time Hollywood Actor Is Coming To Sioux Falls
- Man Attempts to Rob Woman at Sioux Falls ATM
Tour of the 2022 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle
- Review the participating restaurants and their burgers
- Make sure you check their schedule and hours before you go
- Go to one of the restaurants
- Eat the burger
- Use the DTSF Digital Passport to vote and rate the burger
- Repeat 26 more times
- And you could win prizes
- And you help one downtown restaurant win the Burger Battle and reign supreme for one whole year!