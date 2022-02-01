A Big-Time Hollywood Actor Is Coming To Sioux Falls

It's not every day celebrities visit Sioux Falls, so naturally it's a pretty big deal whenever it does happen. In fact, there is one well-known actor that is making an appearance at the Sioux Falls State Theatre later this month.

If you're familiar with movies like Rookie Of The Year and the American Pie movie series, then the name Thomas Ian Nicholas should ring a bell. The Sioux Falls State Theatre is giving movie fans a unique opportunity to meet Thomas Ian Nicholas!

According to its Facebook page, the Sioux Falls State Theatre will be screening American Pie on Saturday, February 26th. But that's not all! After the movie is over, fans will have a chance to meet Thomas Ian Nicholas following his question and answer session with the session.

Thomas Ian Nicholas has had quite the acting career. He's been gracing the screen since the early 90s, and his great career continues to this day. He's really known for his roles as Henry Rowengartner in Rookie Of The Year, Walt Disney in the 2015 film Walt Before Mickey, and of course many people know him as Kevin Myers from the American Pie film series.

The Sioux Falls State Theatre is truly a unique entity in Downtown Sioux Falls. The historical establishment showcases a variety of films on its screen every week. Some movies are classics and other films may be a bit more recent. The Sioux Falls State Theatre offers something for all movie lovers to enjoy. Hosting an actor like Thomas Ian Nicholas is truly just the icing on the cake!

If you wish to experience the Sioux Falls State Theatre during the American Pie extravaganza, you can purchase tickets here.

We hope you enjoy your stay in Sioux Falls, Thomas! The Sioux Empire is really excited for your visit!

