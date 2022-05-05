Get Your Free Popcorn At The Sioux Falls State Theatre

There is always something special about the first Friday of the month in Sioux Falls, especially downtown. Shops and other businesses always offer exclusive deals at their downtown stores. One downtown establishment is even offering an entertainment special!

On Friday, May 6th during "First Friday," the Sioux Falls State Theatre is offering half-price tickets as well as a free small popcorn to movie patrons. Pass the butter, please!

The Sioux Falls State Theatre announced this promotion through a partnership with Lloyd Companies. The real estate company is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and it wanted to include the community in this party. The Sioux Falls State Theatre will be offering half-price tickets and a free small bag of popcorn every First Friday during the months of May, June, July, and August.

Lloyd Companies explains on Facebook, "Sioux Falls has helped our company achieve this milestone, and we would like to give back to say thank you!" Lloyd Companies will cover half the cost of tickets for movie guests and provide them with a free small bag of popcorn beginning this Friday.

So what movie is being shown at the Sioux Falls State Theatre on Friday? The Oscar award-winning film..."La La Land." This musical is a crowd favorite! Since the epic return of the Sioux Falls State Theatre, big movies have been gracing this Sioux Falls screen. The theatre is even featuring a Space Wars special that promises to be out of this world.

You can check the Sioux Falls State Theatre movie schedule every week by clicking here.

Thanks to Lloyd Companies for sponsoring this great opportunity for movie enthusiasts around the Sioux Empire!

