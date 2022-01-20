It is January in Sioux Falls so the battle has begun! The Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle that is!

This year there are a whopping 27 participating restaurants, which means 27 burgers to choose from! More about all those burgers, here.

Today, we will be discussing 'Banging 105 Burger' from Swamp Daddy's.

Swamp Daddy's is located in the Jones 421 building in downtown Sioux Falls.

The official description of 'Banging 105 Burger' is, "A patty blend of tender short rib chunks and seasoned ground beef and American wagyu topped with smoked gouda cheese, smoked peppered bacon, collards greens, cornbread battered onion strings, lettuce, tomato, and finally drizzled with creamy red wine demi-glace. Served on a roasted red pepper aioli toasted salt and pepper sesame seed bun and with our hand cut seasoned chips."

This was a first for me, I don't think I've ever had collard greens on a burger. Or maybe ever. I didn’t hate it.

The cornbread battered onion rings got a little lost among all the other toppings. I wonder if those as a side would have been a better option?

This bun has been my favorite so far! Everything bagel seasoning is huge right now and that is kind of what the salt, pepper, sesame seed bun reminded me of. It was delicious.

Last year, Swamp Daddy's side was pork rinds, which aren't my favorite, but I gave them credit for trying something different. This year, they went with hand-cut, seasoned chips and it was a huge upgrade. So good.

Six down, 21 to go!