It is January in Sioux Falls so the battle has begun! The Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle that is!

This year there are a whopping 27 participating restaurants, which means 27 burgers to choose from! More about all those burgers, here.

I previously told you about:

And my buddy Jeff Harkness has also been burger battling. You can see some of his reviews, here.

Today we will be discussing 'The Elvis Impersonator' at Crave.

Crave is located at 201 E. 8th Street.

'The Elvis Impersonator' is described as, "A 7oz burger seasoned and grilled to perfection, topped with cheddar cheese, chopped candied bacon, Thai chili peanut butter, sweet fried plantains, chopped peanuts, and our signature salted bourbon caramel! All on a salt and pepper bun."

'The Elvis Impersonator' at Crave is an elevated take on a peanut butter and banana sandwich, which was allegedly one of Elvis' favorites.

I've had peanut butter on a burger before, and really liked it, so I was excited to try this.

Crave opted for banana's cousin, plantains. Plantains aren't super flavorful on their own so I think they kind of got lost. I did pick one off of my burger to taste it and it was good, it just couldn't stand up to all the other flavors. Maybe should have just stuck with bananas or made the plantains the side.

This use of plantains was a bit of redemption for Crave. A few years ago they tried to use plantain as the bun. I gave them credit for trying something new, but it was not good. This was much better!

If you're worried about spice, don't be. The Thai chili peanut butter was pretty mild. The addition of the chopped peanuts added some nice texture and the caramel was a nice addition to the already savory and sweet concoction.

Basically, this burger was really good!

9 down, 18 to go.