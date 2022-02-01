Man Attempts to Rob Woman at Sioux Falls ATM

Scott Rodgerson via Unsplash

Trying to rob someone at a drive-through ATM is gutsy. If you do that in January you are even gutsier.

According to Dakota News Now, Sioux Falls police are looking for a man who attempted to rob a woman who was stopped at a drive-through ATM.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the woman was in the process of withdrawing cash from the ATM when a man walked up from behind and tried to snatch the cash out of her hands. Despite the surprise ambush, the woman was able to hold on to the money. She also yelled at the would-be bandit.

The man got back into the car that was parked behind the victim and took off.

According to Sioux Falls Police crime statistics, 2020, which is the most recent year with a report on crime stats, saw the most robberies in the previous seven years. There were 136 robbery calls that year, 98 in 2019, 119 in 2018, and 103 in 2017.

