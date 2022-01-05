Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle: ‘The 605′ at Wiley’s

It is January in Sioux Falls so the battle has begun! The Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle that is!

This year there are a whopping 27 participating restaurants, which means 27 burgers to choose from! More about all those burgers, here.

Get our free mobile app

I previously told you about my first burger of the year, 'Le Fred' from Pave and 'Salt of the Earth' from Monk's Ale House.

Lucky burger number three was the 'The 605' at Wiley's. Wiley's is located at 330 N. Main Avenue.

'The 605' is described as, "8oz patty ground in house from tenderloin filet and brisket, topped with candied bacon, Carmel apple relish, Stensland's cheese curds and finished with a homemade caramel Chipotle drizzle, served on a toasted bun. Comes with choice of fries, sweet potato fries, or onion rings."

Ok, so, I don't really want to be a Negative Nancy, but with a description like that, I was expecting a lot more. Apple and caramel and chipotle should be a lot of flavors, right?

Don't get me wrong, I still ate it and it was good. The candied bacon did stick out and it was delicious. I was just expecting more and was a little let down after having two very flavorful burgers.

I also may have come in expecting a lot because Wiley's burger last year was my personal favorite.

Three down, only 24 to go!

Here Are 13 of Your Favorite Fried Foods Some foods need a fryer, others should never go near one. Forget baking. We are so obsessed with eating deep-fat fried foods. And every time you turn around, there's another menu filled with most of the items that have bathed in a hot-boiling fat vat.

There seems to be no end to what a deep fat fryer can cook. And we prove it every day with our love of crispy, greasy, burnt-tongue, salty foods.

I won't argue that an order of onion rings or sweet potato fries is the best marriage partner to a burger. Especially when they are made from scratch. So, pile them high.

What are some other delights that need the fryer?

