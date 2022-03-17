4 Downtown Sioux Falls Improvement Projects

As the City of Sioux Falls continues to break construction records year after year, the downtown area is seeing significant changes and improvements.

Many new mixed-use developments, outdoor entertainment venues, retail, commercial and residential units are changing the landscape of Historic Downtown Sioux Falls with the focus along the Big Sioux River.

Jacobson Family Plaza - To be built at Falls Park West with a donation from the Garry and Dianne Jacobson family, a new skating loop and playground will be the next outdoor entertainment venue downtown.

Phillips Avenue - A two-block area from 8th Street to 10th Street will have several upgrades that include new lighting, seating, bike racks, and transit drops.

7th Street Cul-De-Sac - Just east of Phillips Avenue, the project will include the replacement of underground utilities, street surfacing, streetscape, and a new pedestrian connection to the Arc of Dreams.

6th Street Bridge - The City will take two years to complete this project reconstructing the 6th Street Bridge, including the adjacent River Greenway and 6th Street to Weber Avenue.

Currently work is being done on The Steel District and Cherapa Place. Phase III of the River Greenway is slated for 2023.

