Sioux Falls Street Construction Projects, $58.9 Million Budget

Remember when you saw the signs posted around Sioux Falls indicating Smoother Roads Ahead? Now that the calendar has turned past the first day of Spring, those same signs will be seen in a busy street construction season.

Sioux Falls City Engineer Andy Berg, Principal Engineer Tony Ondricek, and Street Operations Manager Dustin Hansen on Wednesday briefed the city on its $58 million Capital Improvement Program.

2024 Construction Projects

10th Street I-229 to Sycamore Avenue

An asphalt overlay over existing concrete surfacing will improve the ride for drivers. A new eastbound lane will be added from I-229 to Thompson Avenue to add traffic capacity and help congestion in the interchange area.

Benson Road / I-229 Interchange Reconstruction

Widening Benson Road to three lanes in each direction west of I-229 and two lanes in each direction east of I-229, from Lewis to Hall Avenues. The project, when completed, will have Sioux Falls’ first triple left turn lane from the I-229 northbound off-ramp onto westbound Benson Road.

85th Street Improvements – Sundowner Avenue to Heritage Parkway

Work on 85th Street includes installation of storm sewer, minor sanitary sewer and watermain, asphalt paving and a Roundabout at heritage parkway.

Benson Road Bridge Preservation

Removal operations are in full swing on this $4,378,716.11 project. Full completion is expected by May 2, 2025.

Veterans Parkway Project

When connected to the northern segment of Veterans Parkway, the additional nine miles of roadway for South Veterans Parkway will support a regional arterial road network around southeast Sioux Falls.

6th Street Bridge and Roadway Improvements

The project encompasses Sixth Street from the Big Sioux River to Weber Avenue. The project will reconstruct the bridge, update underground utilities, feature new streetscaping, and construct rail crossing elements for future whistle reduction zone.

41st Street Diverging Diamond Interchange

Phase three of the Diverging Diamond Interchange is underway. The finishing touches and clean-up are ongoing with complete construction, and is anticipated to be completed in summer 2024.

Current Sioux Falls Construction Projects

