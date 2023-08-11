Get our free mobile app

A summer filled with construction projects continues with two ramp closures in Sioux Falls to begin your work week on Monday, August 11.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) advises you to consider alternate routes during your commutes. And, be extra cautious with schools starting this week.

WESTERN AVENUE ON-RAMP

The northbound Interstate I229 on-ramp at Western Avenue will be closed to replace bridge-end pavement, pedestrian railing, and bridge deck overlay. A sidewalk detour will also be in effect during this project construction phase, which is scheduled to be in effect through November 2023.

During this phase of construction, traffic will be narrowed to two lanes northbound and two lanes southbound on the east half of the bridge. Traffic delays are expected. Travelers are encouraged to find alternate routes if possible.

MINNESOTA OFF-RAMP

The second project will affect motorists who regularly use the off-ramp at I-229 & Minnesota Avenue.

The closure is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM on Monday, August 14. The Interstate 229 northbound off-ramp at Minnesota Avenue (exit 3). Weather dependent, this work will require the off-ramp closure to be in place through Monday, August 21.

The project will repair the concrete surfacing at the exit ramp that was damaged by recent excessive heat. This construction work is part of a larger project to repair various concrete pavements in the Sioux Falls area.

KEEP INFORMED

Subscribe to a free text-in service offered by the SDDOT to stay up to date with the latest traffic changes on the 41st Street Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) project.

Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time. To subscribe, simply text “41stDDI” to 605-566-4041.

