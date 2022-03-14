How Much Do You Know about I-29?

If you've spent any time on the roads around the Sioux Falls area, you are no doubt familiar with Interstate 29.

The area around South Dakota's largest city is just a small part of this 750-mile highway that runs through four states (Missouri, Iowa, South Dakota, North Dakota) before terminating at the Canadian border, where it continues to Winnipeg as Provincial Trunk Highway 75.

You may know the road itself quite well, but how much do you know about its history?

Get our free mobile app

I-29 HAS ITS OWN WIKIPEDIA PAGE

The page has a route description, timeline, and a list of all of the major roadways I-29 intersects with along the way.

IT'S ACTUALLY A COMBINATION OF TWO DIFFERENT HIGHWAYS

The southern section ran from Kansas City, Missouri to Sioux Falls. To the north, Interstate 31 ran from Frago to the Canadian border.

PARTS OF I-29 ARE TURNING 65 THIS YEAR

Construction of I-29 began at the bridge site for Pigeon Creek south of St. Joseph in early 1957, the same year The official route numbering for the National System of Interstate and Defense Highways was adopted.

THE LARGEST PART OF I-29 RUNS THROUGH SOUTH DAKOTA

252.50 miles of the 750.58 interstate are located in the Mount Rushmore State. That's slightly more than a third of the total length.

South Dakota's portion is 34.96 miles longer than North Dakota's. I-29 covers 151.83 miles of Iowa and 128.71 miles of Missouri.

SOUTH DAKOTA WAS THE LAST STATE TO FINISH I-29

It took a while, but 25 years after I-29 get its beginnings, it was finished when a 28-mile segment from Agency Village in Roberts County to the North Dakota border was completed in 1982.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS:

15 Ways You Can Help People in Ukraine Right Now As Americans watch events unfold in Ukraine, many wonder how they can help. Below is a list of organizations responding to the crisis in Ukraine along with information on how you can support their various missions.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

