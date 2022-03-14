How Much Do You Know about I-29?
If you've spent any time on the roads around the Sioux Falls area, you are no doubt familiar with Interstate 29.
The area around South Dakota's largest city is just a small part of this 750-mile highway that runs through four states (Missouri, Iowa, South Dakota, North Dakota) before terminating at the Canadian border, where it continues to Winnipeg as Provincial Trunk Highway 75.
You may know the road itself quite well, but how much do you know about its history?
I-29 HAS ITS OWN WIKIPEDIA PAGE
The page has a route description, timeline, and a list of all of the major roadways I-29 intersects with along the way.
IT'S ACTUALLY A COMBINATION OF TWO DIFFERENT HIGHWAYS
The southern section ran from Kansas City, Missouri to Sioux Falls. To the north, Interstate 31 ran from Frago to the Canadian border.
PARTS OF I-29 ARE TURNING 65 THIS YEAR
Construction of I-29 began at the bridge site for Pigeon Creek south of St. Joseph in early 1957, the same year The official route numbering for the National System of Interstate and Defense Highways was adopted.
THE LARGEST PART OF I-29 RUNS THROUGH SOUTH DAKOTA
252.50 miles of the 750.58 interstate are located in the Mount Rushmore State. That's slightly more than a third of the total length.
South Dakota's portion is 34.96 miles longer than North Dakota's. I-29 covers 151.83 miles of Iowa and 128.71 miles of Missouri.
SOUTH DAKOTA WAS THE LAST STATE TO FINISH I-29
It took a while, but 25 years after I-29 get its beginnings, it was finished when a 28-mile segment from Agency Village in Roberts County to the North Dakota border was completed in 1982.
