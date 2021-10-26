Review: Rolling Stones Finally Make It to Minneapolis

You Can't Always Get What You Want

This is so much more than the title of a classic 1969 song from The Rolling Stones, it actually resonates quite profoundly for the world we live in today.

Case in point - Sunday (October 24) night's stop on the band's No Filter Tour at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

What we wanted was for the show to happen when it was originally scheduled, 17 months ago, before it was postponed by COVID.

What we got was well worth the wait, as the band looked and sounded as good as ever.

What we wanted was at least one more chance to see Charlie Watts sitting behind the drums, holding down the beat for the world's greatest rock & roll band. Sadly, that will never happen again after he passed away in August at the age of 80.

What we got was a poignant tribute to Charlie just before the Stones took the stage. A montage of images from the past six decades not featuring long drum solos or elaborate fills, but just the strong, steady beat that made Charlie one of the most iconic drummers in rock history.

He was definitely on the minds of the band members once the show began, with Mick Jagger telling the crowd how this tour was the first time in 59 years without Charlie, dedicating the fourth song of the set 'Tumbling Dice' to his memory.

As for the rest of the night, it was all about celebrating the music of this legendary band , going all the way back to the mid-60s for 'Let's Spend the Night Together', '19th Nervous Breakdown', 'Paint It Black', and of course '(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction', which closed the show.

Photo by Kory Van Sickle (used with permission)

In between, it was a steady dose of some of the band's biggest hits from the 70s and 80s, like 'Miss You' and 'Start Me Up'.

But there were a few surprises along the way.

Five songs in, Mick stopped the show and a number of song titles from the band appeared on the high definition boards behind him.

He said that the next song in the set would be the winner on a fan request vote, which turned out to be 1969's 'Monkey Man', a song the band had not played in the five previous stops of this tour.

1976's 'Fool To Cry' also made its tour debut in Minneapolis.

Photo by Kory Van Sickle (used with permission)

Later in the show, Mick even gave a shoutout to 'The Dakotas' during an impromptu 'roll call' of places people had come from to see the show.

He even honored Twin Cities' legend Prince with a line from 'Purple Rain' during 'Midnight Rambler'.

Keith Richards got his chance to be front and center for two songs when he sang 'Connection' and 'Before They Make Me Run'.

Ronnie Wood took the lead guitar spot on a number of songs.

The rest of the ensemble was sharp as well with longtime keyboardist Chuck Leavell, singer Bernard Fowler, keyboardist and french horn player Matt Clifford, bassist Darryl Jones, and saxophone players Tim Ries and Karl Denson all providing some quality sound.

Drummer Steve Jordan did an admirable job sitting in for Charlie Watts.

But the breakout star of the show was singer Sasha Allen, who has toured with the band since 2016.

She did a lot of the heavy lifting on many of the vocals throughout the show and then blew the roof off the building when she dueted with Mick on 'Gimme Shelter' during the encore.

It turns out that the show may not have been everything we wanted. But like the song says, we got what we needed.

And that is more than enough...

Setlist:

Street Fighting Man

Let's Spend the Night Together

19th Nervous Breakdown

Tumbling Dice

Monkey Man

Fool to Cry

You Can't Always Get What You Want

Living in a Ghost Town

Start Me Up

Honky Tonk Women

Connection

Before They Make Me Run

Miss You

Midnight Rambler

Paint It Black

Sympathy for the Devil

Jumpin' Jack Flash

Encore:

Gimme Shelter

(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction

