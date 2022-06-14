The Rolling Stones Sing Waylon Jennings Classic {Listen/Watch}

The Rolling Stones are legendary in the world of Rock and Roll. Country? Well you don't think of Mick Jagger, Keith Richard, Charlie Watts and Ron Wood when you tune in to the great classics of Country Music.

But sometimes music can make strange bedfellows. An artist (or band) will "take a dip" into another music genre.

Sometimes it works. Sometimes it doesn't.

Let's check out what happens when the World's Greatest Rock And Roll Band tackles a classic that Country Hall of Fame Outlaw Waylon Jennings took to the top of the country music charts back in 1975.

Ladies and Gentlemen, would you please welcome that little country combo from across the pond and "Bob Wills Is Still The King".