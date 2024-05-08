NY Rangers Double-OT Win, Lead 2-0 Over Hurricanes
Vincent Trocheck's double-overtime goal was the perfect encapsulation of the New York Rangers' series against the Hurricanes so far: It was scored on a Rangers power play during another failure for Carolina's penalty kill.
The Rangers went 2-for-7 on the power play in Game 2, after needing only 23 seconds to score twice on two opportunities in Game 1. For the playoffs, New York has 10 goals on 25 power-play opportunities (40%). Outside of the Edmonton Oilers, no one's been hotter with the man advantage.
It's not just how many power-play goals the Rangers score, but when they score them.
The Rangers tied the score at 3 on a power play, as Chris Kreider converted for his third goal of the playoffs at 6:07 of the third period with Dmitry Orlov in the penalty box for tripping.
Trocheck's double-overtime winner was scored with Carolina defenseman Brady Skjei serving a penalty for cross-checking. Trocheck has scored in five straight games to join Cecil Dillon (5 GP in 1933) for the longest postseason goal streak in Rangers history.
The series continues with game 3 Thursday night in Raleigh, North Carolina.
