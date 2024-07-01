NHL Trade: Nashville Predators Add Steven Stamkos, Marchessault, Skjei
The Nashville Predators shocked the NHL on Monday with a free agent binge that included superstar forward Steven Stamkos, former Conn Smythe winner Jonathan Marchessault and Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei.
Marchessault, 33, is expected to sign a 5 year deal worth $5.5 million annually. An original Vegas Golden Knight and the MVP of their Stanley Cup run in 2023, Marchessault was the latest beloved player that Vegas jettisoned for salary cap purposes. He had 42 goals and 27 assists in 82 games last season.
Skjei, 30, was expected to sign a 7-year contract with a $7 million AAV. He's entering his 10th NHL season having played for the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes, the latter for the last five seasons. Skjei had 47 points in 80 games last season for the Hurricanes.
The Predators made the playoffs in Barry Trotz's first season as general manager, losing in Round 1.
