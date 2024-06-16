Oilers Strike Back With Blowout Over Panthers To Avoid Sweep
On the verge of being swept in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, the Edmonton Oilers dominated the Florida Panthers en route to a 8-1 victory in Game 4.
Connor McDavid had a sensational night. His four-point night earned the Oilers' captain his 32nd assist of the postseason, breaking Wayne Gretzky's previous NHL record for most helpers in a single playoff run.
Dylan Holloway tucked in two goals to help pad the Oilers' lead, and prove how dangerous Edmonton can be when all its lines get rolling.
Stuart Skinner put on a fantastic performance in net, and the Oilers' defense showed up to give Skinner enough support.
Florida was probably due for a dud. The Panthers had been on a dominant run through the playoffs -- they entered Game 4 on a six-game win streak -- and looked tired out from the start.
Sergei Bobrovsky had been the Panthers' backbone, and even he couldn't salvage anything for Florida, being pulled after allowing five goals midway through the contest.
The series now heads back to Sunrise, Florida, with the Panthers looking for the "gentleman's sweep" (winning in five games).
