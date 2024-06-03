Edmonton Oilers Advance to Stanley Cup Final
EDMONTON, Alberta -- For the Edmonton Oilers, the journey from worst to first in the Western Conference is complete. And now a chance at the Stanley Cup is their reward.
Zach Hyman also scored -- like McDavid, on a first-period power play -- and Evan Bouchard had two assists for the Oilers, who won the Western Conference finals in six games and will play for the Cup for the first time since 2006.
Edmonton now heads to Florida to face the Panthers in Game 1; the series is set to open Saturday night.
Starting with that eight-game win streak, the Oilers -- who had a 16-game winning streak not long after the eight-game run ended -- were the best team in the NHL for the remainder of the regular season. They were 44-15-5 the rest of the way, leading the league in goals (239) and goal differential (plus-76) in that span.
And now, the Final awaits. Much like the Panthers on Saturday night, the Oilers didn't touch the conference championship trophy in the postgame celebration. It's the bigger trophy that they're seeking.
