SUNRISE, Fla. -- Connor McDavid has dragged the Florida Panthers back to Alberta.

The Edmonton Oilers star continued one of the most dominant playoff performances in NHL history with two goals and two assists in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday night, cutting the Panthers' series lead to 3-2 and forcing a Game 6 on Friday at Rogers Place.

McDavid now has 42 points in 23 playoff games, putting him five points away from tying Wayne Gretzky's 1985 NHL record of 47 points in 18 games for points in a single postseason.

The Oilers have scored 80 goals as a team in the playoffs. McDavid is in position to become the second player in NHL history to have a point on over 50% of his team's goals, after Gretzky in 1988.

Get our free mobile app

The Oilers are just the fourth team in NHL history to trail 3-0 in the Stanley Cup Final and rally to force a Game 6 Friday in Edmonton.