3rd-Period Hat Trick, Rangers Finish Hurricanes

New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider told his teammates he felt there was a goal in his stick before the third period of Game 6 against the Carolina Hurricanes, with his team trailing 3-1.

"I said, 'I sure hope so,'" recalled teammate Vincent Trocheck. Kreider did score a goal in the third period in Raleigh on Thursday night. And then another. And another. His natural hat trick in the final frame fueled New York's 5-3 comeback win, which eliminated the Hurricanes after Carolina had rallied from a 3-0 series deficit.

Kreider now has seven goals in the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs. Only two Rangers players have scored more in their first 10 games of a postseason: Ron Duguay and Ulf Nilsson in 1981 (8 goals).

Kreider became the ninth player in NHL history to record a natural hat trick in the third period of a game. Only two other players in NHL history have had a natural hat trick in the third period that included a series-clinching goal. Kreider completed his hat trick -- and the Rangers' comeback -- with 4:19 left in regulation. He was planted in front of the net and snapped a Ryan Lindgren pass into the net for a 4-3 lead that New York would never relinquish.

The Rangers game 6 win was their 33rd comeback win between the regular season and the playoffs.

The Rangers await the winner of Friday's Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins game in the Eastern Conference final.