DALLAS -- The Vegas Golden Knights will face the Florida Panthers for the Stanley Cup after eliminating, and absolutely dominating, the Dallas Stars in a 6-0 victory on Monday night in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals.

Vegas will host Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night.

The NHL is guaranteed to have a franchise win its first-ever Stanley Cup this postseason. It's the second trip to the Stanley Cup Final for both franchises, as the Knights played for the Cup in 2018 and the Panthers did so back in 1996.

"The first trip was just kind of overwhelming. You've never been there before. Maybe you took it for granted a little bit back then," Vegas center William Karlsson, one of six players from that Stanley Cup run in the franchise's inaugural season, said. "Five years later, there's been ups and downs. You realize that this opportunity doesn't come around too often."

Karlsson scored twice and goalie Adin Hill made 23 saves in the Game 6 win, one of the more lopsided games of the 2023 playoffs.

Game 6 started with a blistering pace with the teams trading chances. Vegas was able to quiet the home crowd by striking first. Forward Keegan Kolesar won a battle near the end boards, with the puck slowly sliding out to the slot.

Just like in Game 3, the Golden Knights built a 3-0 lead on the road in the first period.

HOW TO WATCH

Stanley Cup Finals

Game 1 (at VGK): Sat., June 3, 8 p.m. (TNT)

Game 2 (at VGK): Mon., June 5, 8 p.m.(TNT)

Game 3 (at FLA): Thurs., June 8, 8 p.m. (TNT)

Game 4 (at FLA): Sat., June 10, 8 p.m. (TNT)

Game 5 (at VGK): Tues., June 13, 8 p.m. (TNT)

Game 6 (at FLA): Fri., June 16, 8 p.m. (TNT)

Game 7 (at VGK): Mon., June 19, 8 p.m. (TNT)

