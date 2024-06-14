Florida Panthers Need One More To Raise Lord Stanley’s Cup

EDMONTON, Alberta -- Following their leaders who got them this far in the playoffs and a winning recipe that has worked all season, the Florida Panthers are on the verge of lifting the Stanley Cup.

Captain Aleksander Barkov set up a goal and scored another, Sergei Bobrovsky made some of the biggest of his 32 saves to thwart a comeback bid and the Panthers held on to beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 in Game 3 of the Cup Final on Thursday night.

They can win the first title in franchise history as soon as Game 4 on Saturday night in Edmonton.

Florida took another step toward hockey's mountaintop by pouncing on a handful of Edmonton turnovers and keeping Connor McDavid from scoring a goal. A late rally got the Oilers within one but fell short, as the Panthers leaned on Bobrovsky, who made a highlight-reel stop on Ryan McLeod in the final minutes to preserve the victory.

The last year a team based in Canada won the Stanley Cup was Montreal in 1993, months before the Panthers' inaugural season. Until this series, they had gone 1-8 in the final.

To end Canada's Cup drought, Edmonton will need to complete a comeback from down 3-0 that has been done just four times in NHL playoff history -- and once in the final all the way back in 1942.

Get our free mobile app

Game four is Saturday in Edmonton.