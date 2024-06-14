Florida Panthers Need One More To Raise Lord Stanley’s Cup
EDMONTON, Alberta -- Following their leaders who got them this far in the playoffs and a winning recipe that has worked all season, the Florida Panthers are on the verge of lifting the Stanley Cup.
They can win the first title in franchise history as soon as Game 4 on Saturday night in Edmonton.
Florida took another step toward hockey's mountaintop by pouncing on a handful of Edmonton turnovers and keeping Connor McDavid from scoring a goal. A late rally got the Oilers within one but fell short, as the Panthers leaned on Bobrovsky, who made a highlight-reel stop on Ryan McLeod in the final minutes to preserve the victory.
The last year a team based in Canada won the Stanley Cup was Montreal in 1993, months before the Panthers' inaugural season. Until this series, they had gone 1-8 in the final.
To end Canada's Cup drought, Edmonton will need to complete a comeback from down 3-0 that has been done just four times in NHL playoff history -- and once in the final all the way back in 1942.
Game four is Saturday in Edmonton.
