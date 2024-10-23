Wild Roll Past Panthers, Extend Point Streak
SUNRISE, Fla. -- — Filip Gustavsson continued his sizzling start to the season by making 24 saves, Jake Middleton tied a career-best with three assists and the Minnesota Wild beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 on Tuesday night.
Sam Bennett got his fifth goal of the season for Florida, with Matthew Tkachuk — back from a five-game absence because of illness — getting one of the assists. The Panthers announced a contract extension for coach Paul Maurice before the game.
Gustavsson (4-0-1) has allowed only seven goals on 145 shots so far this season. That means he's allowed only six more goals than he's scored.
The Wild (4-0-2, 10 points) have gotten at least one point in each of their first six games. The last time that happened was 2008-09 (5-0-1, 11 points).
Up next for the Wild, in the fifth game of its seven-game road swing, Minnesota will play Thursday at Tampa Bay.
