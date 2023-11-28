Get our free mobile app

OTTAWA, Ontario -- — Sam Reinhart scored two goals and Sergei Bobrovsky made 20 saves, helping the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-0 on Monday night.

Sam Bennett had a goal and an assist for Florida, which had dropped two in a row. Carter Verhaeghe and Eetu Luostarinen also scored, and Aleksander Barkov had three assists.

Bobrovsky's second shutout of the season and No. 40 for his career helped Matthew Tkachuk get the better of his brother, Ottawa forward Brady Tkachuk.

Ottawa struggled early and never managed to get on equal footing with the Panthers. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 33 shots after missing the last two games with a minor injury. Trailing 3-0 in the third period, the Senators started to pick up their play, but also let their emotions get the best of them.

Matthew Tkachuk clearly got under the skin of his younger brother Brady Tkachuk’s teammates. Zack MacEwen jumped Matthew Tkachuk and took a five-minute match penalty. Jake Sanderson dropped the gloves against Matthew Tkachuk as well.

The win allowed the Panthers to snap a two-game losing skid as they kicked off three straight road games within the division.

