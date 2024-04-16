New York Rangers Clinch Presidents’ Trophy, Shutout Senators

NEW YORK -- The New York Rangers have been on a mission since falling to the New Jersey Devils in the opening round of the playoffs last spring. They responded by finishing with the NHL's best regular-season record.

Artemi Panarin had a goal and an assist, Igor Shesterkin made 26 saves for his fourth shutout of the season and the New York Rangers beat the Ottawa Senators 4-0 on Monday night to clinch the Presidents' Trophy.

Jack Roslovic, Adam Fox and Alexis Lafreniere also scored and Chris Kreider had two assists as the Rangers won their league-best 55th game and finished with 114 points -- both franchise records -- and will have home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs.

New York won for the fifth time in seven games and went 26-7-1 in its past 34 games. It previously won the Presidents' Trophy in 1991-92, 1993-94 -- when it won the Stanley Cup the only time since 1940 -- and 2014-15.

Four teams -- Washington, Detroit, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia -- are still in contention to finish in the second wild card and meet the Rangers in the opening round of the postseason. The Rangers had 107 points last year but were eliminated in seven games in the first round by the second-place Devils.

When Everyone Suits Up As A Goalie!

The Rangers finished 30-11-0 at home, winning 15 of their past 19 at Madison Square Garden. The 30 home wins tied the 1970-71 squad for most in franchise history.

Get our free mobile app

The Senators will miss the playoffs for the seventh straight season. The last time Ottawa reached the postseason was in 2017 when it defeated the Rangers in six games in a second-round series.