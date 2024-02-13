Minnesota Wild top defending champion Golden Knights

Get our free mobile app

LAS VEGAS -- — Joel Eriksson Ek scored twice and the Minnesota Wild beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-3 on Monday night for their third straight win.

Mats Zuccarello, Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy also scored to help Minnesota win for the sixth time in eight games. Filip Gustavsson made 27 saves.

Jonathan Marchessault, Michael Amadio and Mark Stone scored for Vegas, while Adin Hill stopped 24 shots.

One night after the Super Bowl became the most-watched program in television history up the road at Allegiant Stadium, a sellout crowd of 18,207 inside T-Mobile Arena saw the defending champion Golden Knights lose just their third home game in 2024.

“The management of the puck to set our game up to spend a lot of time in the offensive zone was really strong,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “So it’s great to get the two points. But the thing I’m most encouraged about is the process of the last two games, the style of game and commitment that it’s going to take to be able to win down the stretch.”

With the game tied at 2-all, the Wild retook the lead when Rossi punched in a rebound after Hill made an initial save and thought he had the rebound when it dropped out of his glove, and the puck bounced into the crease. Boldy made it a two-goal game 61 seconds later when he tapped in a floater from the goal line.

The loss spoiled Vegas defenseman Alex Pietrangelo’s 1,000th career game. Pietrangelo had two assists to become the sixth defenseman in NHL history to record multiple assists in his 1,000th career game. The two-time Stanley Cup champion was celebrated before the game.

Minnesota will visit Arizona on Wednesday.