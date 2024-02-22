Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews Scores Goals 50, 51 In 54th Game

Get our free mobile app

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Auston Matthews scored his 50th goal of the season Wednesday night in the Toronto Maple Leafs star's hometown return, becoming the fastest NHL player to reach that mark in 28 years.

Playing his 54th game of the season, Matthews scored 5:01 into the game on a power play to give Toronto a 2-0 lead over the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena. He added his 51st -- giving him 350 career goals in 535 games -- late in the second period for a 4-2 lead. The Maple Leafs went on to win 6-3.

"It's great. It's a small step in the long season, but obviously coming to play at home and playing a team that has had our number for the last couple of seasons ... it was a good win, a good effort, everybody contributed," Matthews said. "I'll take the two points and get back at it tomorrow."

From nearby Scottsdale, the 26-year-old center first scored Wednesday night on a shot from the circle to the left of goaltender Karel Vejmelka. Mitchell Marner and Timothy Liljegren assisted on the goal that came with Arizona's Michael Carcone in the penalty box for slashing. Matthews then scored off a rebound in the second period.

Mario Lemieux achieved the milestone in 50 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1995-96. The fastest was Wayne Gretzky, who got his 50th in his 39th game for Edmonton in 1981-82 on his way to a record 92 goals.

Matthews broke a tie as the fastest to 50 goals among U.S.-born players; he shared the previous mark with Kevin Stevens at 62 games, Stevens having set it in the 1992-93 season and Matthews having matched it in 2021-22.

