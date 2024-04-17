ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild signed goalie Marc-Andre Fleury to a one-year, $2.5 million contract extension Wednesday, bringing back the veteran for his age-40 season.

Fleury, who turns 40 on November 28, has had a prolific season in which he passed Patrick Roy for second place behind Martin Brodeur on the NHL 's all-time list in career goaltending wins. Brodeur (691) is still 130 ahead of Fleury.

The Wild also have goalie Filip Gustavsson under contract for two more seasons on a $3.75 million salary cap charge and top prospect Jesper Wallstedt still waiting in the wings.

Fleury is 17-14-5 with an .895 save percentage that is the lowest of his 20-year career, and his 2.98 goals against average is his worst in seven seasons. He has two shutouts for the Wild, who were eliminated from contention for the playoffs last week. They host Seattle on Thursday to conclude the regular season.

This will be the first time in 18 years -- since he was a 21-year-old with Pittsburgh -- that Fleury won't make the playoffs.

Get our free mobile app

The Wild acquired Fleury two years ago in a deadline-day trade with Chicago. He's 50-32-9 with a 2.89 goals against average and a .903 save percentage in 96 appearances with 91 starts for Minnesota.