Edmonton Oilers 16-Game Win Streak Ends in Vegas
LAS VEGAS -- Chandler Stephenson scored the go-ahead goal, Adin Hill stopped 30 shots and the Vegas Golden Knights brought an end to the Edmonton Oilers' 16-game winning streak with a 3-1 victory on Tuesday night.
Edmonton was looking to tie the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins for the longest NHL win streak.
From there, Hill was spectacular in keeping the Oilers at bay while keeping the crowd energized until the final horn. Hill, who came in leading the NHL in goals-against average (1.94) and save percentage (.936), made the save of the night when he stymied Leon Draisaitl on a backdoor one-timer late in the third period.
Nic Roy and William Karlsson also scored for the Golden Knights.
Skinner made 23 saves in the loss, and Draisaitl and Vincent Desharnais picked up assists along the way.