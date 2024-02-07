Edmonton Oilers 16-Game Win Streak Ends in Vegas

Get our free mobile app

LAS VEGAS -- Chandler Stephenson scored the go-ahead goal, Adin Hill stopped 30 shots and the Vegas Golden Knights brought an end to the Edmonton Oilers' 16-game winning streak with a 3-1 victory on Tuesday night.

Edmonton was looking to tie the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins for the longest NHL win streak.

Instead, with the game tied 1-1 after two periods, Stephenson took a pass from Jonathan Marchessault and ripped a shot from the center of the left circle to beat Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner blocker side to put the Golden Knights in front by a goal less than two minutes into the third period.

From there, Hill was spectacular in keeping the Oilers at bay while keeping the crowd energized until the final horn. Hill, who came in leading the NHL in goals-against average (1.94) and save percentage (.936), made the save of the night when he stymied Leon Draisaitl on a backdoor one-timer late in the third period.

Nic Roy and William Karlsson also scored for the Golden Knights.

"Unfortunately, we came up a little bit short," Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said. "I think a big turning point in the game was the late goal [Vegas] scored in the first period. And then for us, it was just missed opportunities. I think the chances were there."

Skinner made 23 saves in the loss, and Draisaitl and Vincent Desharnais picked up assists along the way.