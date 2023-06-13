NY Rangers Hire Ex-Capitals Head Coach Peter Laviolette
The New York Rangers are hiring Peter Laviolette as their next head coach, the team announced Tuesday. He agreed to a three-year deal with New York, sources told ESPN.
The Rangers will be the fifth team Laviolette will have coached in the Metropolitan Division; he also had stints with the Carolina Hurricanes, New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers.
With 752 career victories, Laviolette is the eighth-winningest coach in NHL history and has the most wins of any American-born coach. He coached Carolina to the Stanley Cup in 2006 and has taken two other teams to the finals: Philadelphia in 2010 and Nashville in 2017.
The Rangers parted with Gerard Gallant after a first-round loss to the New Jersey Devils in May. Gallant had led the Rangers to the Eastern Conference finals in 2022. Gallant was under contract through the 2024-25 season.
The Rangers let go of most of their assistant coaching staff -- keeping on longtime goalie coach Benoit Allaire -- so Laviolette and GM Chris Drury will now fill those positions, sources said.