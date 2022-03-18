VIDEO: Take An Aerial Tour of Downtown Sioux Falls

If you have never seen downtown Sioux Falls from the air, then you are in for a treat. Even if you have seen downtown from an airplane, it doesn't really compare to the view you get from a drone floating at 150 feet above the ground.

In this aerial tour from Hunter Fergen, you will see familiar buildings that make-up downtown Sioux Falls. Watch for the Shriver's Building, Washington Pavillion, the Holiday Inn, the Old Courthouse Museum (and the less attractive 'new' courthouse), and the Century Link building. Also keep a lookout for Phillips Avenue, the Arc of Dreams, and the Big Sioux River.

If you look closely, you will notice a few rooftop gardens and more than a few parking ramps. I knew that downtown Sioux Falls had several parking ramps but you really get an idea of how many when you view the city from the air. Enjoy!