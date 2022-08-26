You Can Decide The Future of Falls Park, Here’s How

Falls Park is the place to visit here in the Sioux Empire, whether you're a tourist or you're just looking for a great place to unwind and relax.

It is a landmark that is a must see for everyone, and has been the subject of a lot of different future plans and projects in our great city.

You can help shape the future of both the park and the surrounding areas and amenities, with just a bit of your time.

The city park website, siouxfallsparks.org has a link available asking the community for their input and feedback on the future of Falls Park.

You can find the link here: Sioux Falls Master Plan.

Per the site:

The Falls Park Master Plan will consider opportunities, challenges, needs, desires and preferences for the future of Falls Park. Leveraging public and stakeholder input will be the main influence in the creation of this plan. These conversations will provide guidance on growth and development, amenities and services, safety, transportation, mobility, connectivity, public improvements, and funding.

The Falls aren't going anywhere, but the city is looking for the opinions of those that enjoy and frequent the park as to what amenities could be added in the future.

It's a great opportunity to have your voice heard and make an impact on the future of one of the many great parks that call the Sioux Empire home.

It's as good a time as any to head out to the Park in the next few weeks and create a vision of what you'd like to see, and weigh in! After all, it's not often that everyday citizens get these great opportunities, and they shouldn't be taken for granted.

