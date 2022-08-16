If you're going to Downtown Riverfest this Saturday, August 19, you better make yourself an agenda, a list, and a few notes at least, because it is going to be a busy, busy event! And don't forget that this extravaganza has moved to Fawick Park this year.

That's right, you can stare at David. A lot.

The best way to explain it is that the 9th Annual Downtown Riverfest is a party on steroids, with something for everyone, from kids to adults, singles to families, and everything in between!

The music starts at 4:30 PM on Saturday (August 20th) and things should be wrapping up at 11 PM. But until then there will be so much fun to be had, that you may not know where to begin!

The Activity Tent will be buzzing from 4:30 to 7:30 PM with all kinds of fun things to do you and your kids will learn a lot while enjoying the music, but mostly laugh out loud!

Here is the performance lineup for the day:

Back Alley from 4:30 to 6 PM

Mat D & the Roadside Revival from 6:30 to 8:15

Laney Lou & the Bird Dogs from 8:45 to 11 PM

There will be no shortage of edibles either, with food trucks galore selling everything from burgers to barbecue and kettle corn to ice cream.

And last but not least all kinds of vendors with information, art, jewelry, health care items, and the list goes on.

For complete information see Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc.